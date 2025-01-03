Fantasy Hockey
Scott Perunovich headshot

Scott Perunovich News: Struggling to stay in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Perunovich suited up for the first time in five games in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Perunovich was scratched seven times in 14 games in December. Justin Faulk (undisclosed) was unavailable Friday, allowing Perunovich to draw in on the third pairing. He has gone seven games without a point, so he hasn't helped his cause to stick in the lineup. Perunovich has two goals, four helpers, nine shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances this season.

