Scott Sabourin Injury: Considered game-time decision
Sabourin (undisclosed) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Sabres, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Sabourin has missed the last two games due to his unspecified injury, but head coach Jon Cooper said after Monday's morning skate that the 33-year-old is "going to try" to play against Buffalo. Across 11 appearances since the Olympic break, Sabourin has recorded an assist, 28 hits, 26 PIM and three blocked shots while averaging 7:25 of ice time.
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