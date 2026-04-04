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Scott Sabourin Injury: Remains shelved Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Sabourin (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's home clash against the Bruins, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Sabourin is set to miss his second consecutive game Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Overall, the 33-year-old winger is up to four points, 10 shots on net, 52 hits and 10 blocked shots across 22 appearances this season. His next chance to return to Tampa Bay's lineup is for the start of the team's upcoming road trip Monday against the Sabres.

Scott Sabourin
Tampa Bay Lightning
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