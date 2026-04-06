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Scott Sabourin News: Back in action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 3:57pm

Sabourin (lower body) will play in Monday's road game against the Sabres, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Sabourin will return to Tampa Bay's lineup after missing each of the team's last two games. Overall, the 33-year-old winger has four points, 89 shots on net and 52 hits across 22 games this season. He'll rejoin the Lightning's fourth line as the center between Corey Perry and Mitchell Chaffee.

Scott Sabourin
Tampa Bay Lightning
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