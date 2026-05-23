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Scott Sabourin News: Inks two-way deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 12:45pm

Sabourin signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Sabourin had a goal, five points, 89 PIM and 63 hits in 26 regular-season appearances with Tampa Bay in 2025-26. He also had six goals, eight points and 22 PIM in 24 outings with AHL Syracuse in the 2025-26 regular season. The 33-year-old will compete for an Opening Night roster spot with the Lightning during training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising if he starts the 2026-27 campaign in the minors.

Scott Sabourin
Tampa Bay Lightning
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