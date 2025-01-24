Scott Sabourin News: Recalled by NHL club

Sabourin was recalled by the Sharks on Friday.

Sabourin was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he's logged five goals, eight assists and a minus-5 rating over 35 appearances with AHL San Jose this season. He'll rejoin the NHL club after Ty Dellandrea (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, but Sabourin will likely serve mainly as a depth option in Dellandrea's absence.