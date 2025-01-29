Scott Sabourin News: Shipped back to minors
Sabourin was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
Sabourin saw action in one NHL game during his recent stint with the Sharks, registering two hits, one block and a minus-2 rating in 10:27 of ice time. The veteran winger's demotion could be an indication that one of the team's injured forwards is nearing a return to action -- though another move could be made prior to Thursday's matchup with Seattle.
