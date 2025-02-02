Scott Wedgewood Injury: Joining team on road trip
Wedgewood is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Wedgewood missed Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flyers -- Trent Miner backed up Mackenzie Blackwood in the victory on home ice. Wedgewood will travel with the team for its upcoming three-game road trip through Western Canada, but it's unclear if he'll be ready for game action. The Avalanche have a back-to-back set against Calgary on Thursday and Edmonton on Friday, so Wedgewood would be poised to start in one of those contests if he's healthy.
