Scott Wedgewood Injury: Not expected to be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Wedgewood (upper body) is not expected to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Flames, per the NHL media site.

Wedgewood is listed as a scratch while Trent Miner remains on the NHL roster, indicating Wedgewood is not 100 percent ready to return. It's unclear if the 32-year-old is on the Avalanche's trip to Alberta. They play again Friday in Edmonton, which is the Avalanche's last game before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
