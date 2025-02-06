Scott Wedgewood Injury: Not expected to be available

Wedgewood (upper body) is not expected to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Flames, per the NHL media site.

Wedgewood is listed as a scratch while Trent Miner remains on the NHL roster, indicating Wedgewood is not 100 percent ready to return. It's unclear if the 32-year-old is on the Avalanche's trip to Alberta. They play again Friday in Edmonton, which is the Avalanche's last game before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.