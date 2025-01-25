Scott Wedgewood News: Allows two goals in defeat

Wedgewood made 12 saves on 14 shots in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. The third goal the Bruins scored was an empty-netter.

Wedgewood faced only eight shots through two periods, and Colorado had a narrow 1-0 lead. However, the Bruins battled back in the third period with three unanswered tallies to claim the victory. Since being acquired by Colorado from Nashville on Nov. 30, Wedgewood has a 5-3-0 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .910 save percentage in nine appearances.