Scott Wedgewood News: Back in win column

Wedgewood made 30 saves in a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The Avs were sloppy in front of him, but Wedgewood held them in the game until they caught fire. He's back in the win column after going 0-1-1 in his previous two outings. Since the Olympic break, Wedgewood is 6-1-1 in eight starts with a sparkling .935 save percentage.