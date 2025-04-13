Scott Wedgewood News: Backstops comeback win
Wedgewood stopped 18 of 20 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
For the fourth game in a row, Wedgewood limited an opponent to two goals. He's gone 3-0-1 in that span, ending the regular season on a positive note. Overall, he's 14-6-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 24 appearances between the Avalanche and the Predators this season. The Avalanche are locked into a first-round series versus the Stars, but Wedgewood is unlikely to see any playing time against his former team unless Mackenzie Blackwood gets hurt or plays poorly.
