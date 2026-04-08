Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Beaten once but stays hot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Wedgewood stopped 18 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Wedgewood was well on his way to a shutout until Robert Thomas pulled one back for the Blues at the 15:38 mark of the third period. Still, Wedgewood is ending the season on a sizzling note, and this was the fifth time over his last six outings in which he posted a save percentage of at least .930. He's gone 9-2-1 with a 1.54 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 12 outings since the Olympic break, solidfying his status as one of the best goaltenders in the league this season.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago