Scott Wedgewood News: Beaten once but stays hot
Wedgewood stopped 18 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Wedgewood was well on his way to a shutout until Robert Thomas pulled one back for the Blues at the 15:38 mark of the third period. Still, Wedgewood is ending the season on a sizzling note, and this was the fifth time over his last six outings in which he posted a save percentage of at least .930. He's gone 9-2-1 with a 1.54 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 12 outings since the Olympic break, solidfying his status as one of the best goaltenders in the league this season.
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