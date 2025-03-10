Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Between pipes against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Wedgewood will operate as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against Chicago, Aarif Deen of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Wedgewood has started in just one of Colorado's last six games, but he turned aside 32 of 33 shots en route to the win during his home start against Pittsburgh on March 4. He'll tend the twine in the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, while Mackenzie Blackwood will likely start in Minnesota on Tuesday.

