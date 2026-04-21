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Scott Wedgewood News: Continues strong run of play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 11:50pm

Wedgewood stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings in Game 2.

Wedgewood picked up his sixth win in a row, dating back to April 4, and he was again able to hold an opponent to no more than one goal. The 33-year-old is locked in, even as the Avalanche's offense hasn't fully materialized in this first-round series -- both of their wins have been by 2-1 scores so far. Wedgewood's strong play makes him the clear No. 1 over Mackenzie Blackwood for now, though both goalies had chances to shine during the regular season. Wedgewood went 31-6-6 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 45 regular-season appearances. He's likely to start Game 3 on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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