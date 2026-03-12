Scott Wedgewood News: Cruises to win
Wedgewood stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Wedgewood picked up his fifth win in a row with this performance. In that span, he's allowed just six goals on 131 shots. The 33-year-old's lone misstep Thursday came on Ryker Evans' shorthanded tally in the second period, which was the product of a Colorado turnover. Wedgewood improved to 25-4-5 with a 2.16 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 36 appearances. The Avalanche visit the Jets on Saturday.
