Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Cruises to win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Wedgewood stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Wedgewood picked up his fifth win in a row with this performance. In that span, he's allowed just six goals on 131 shots. The 33-year-old's lone misstep Thursday came on Ryker Evans' shorthanded tally in the second period, which was the product of a Colorado turnover. Wedgewood improved to 25-4-5 with a 2.16 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 36 appearances. The Avalanche visit the Jets on Saturday.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
17 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago