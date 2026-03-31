Scott Wedgewood News: Cruises to win over Calgary
Wedgewood made 27 saves in Monday's 9-2 rout of the Flames.
The Avalanche built a 4-0 lead before the midway point of the first period, chasing Dustin Wolf from the net in the process, and Wedgewood put it on cruise control from there. Wedgewood has just one regulation loss since the Olympic break, going 7-1-1 over his last nine outings with a stellar 1.74 GAA and .935 save percentage.
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