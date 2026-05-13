Scott Wedgewood News: Earns win in relief Wednesday
Wedgewood stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.
Wedgewood got the crease at the start of the second period after Blackwood gave up three goals on 13 shots in the first. The Wild weren't able to keep the pressure up, and Wedgewood ended up having light work to do to backstop the comeback win. He's now 7-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .914 save percentage over eight playoff outings. This could be enough to land Wedgewood back in the starting role to begin the Western Conference Finals, especially as the Avalanche will get a bit of rest before that series commences.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-122 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 94 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-59 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2617 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2617 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More