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Scott Wedgewood News: Earns win in relief Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Wedgewood stopped all seven shots he faced in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Wedgewood got the crease at the start of the second period after Blackwood gave up three goals on 13 shots in the first. The Wild weren't able to keep the pressure up, and Wedgewood ended up having light work to do to backstop the comeback win. He's now 7-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .914 save percentage over eight playoff outings. This could be enough to land Wedgewood back in the starting role to begin the Western Conference Finals, especially as the Avalanche will get a bit of rest before that series commences.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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