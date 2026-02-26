Scott Wedgewood News: Earns win Wednesday

Wedgewood stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Wedgewood got the start in the first half of the back-to-back set and looked poised between the pipes en route to the win. He owns a 4-3-1 record in eight outings since the beginning of the 2026 calendar year while allowing two or fewer goals in five games during that span, so his performances have been better than his 2.75 GAA indicates. Wedgewood should return to the No. 2 role with Mackenzie Blackwood expected to get the start against the Wild on Thursday.