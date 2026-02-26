Scott Wedgewood News: Earns win Wednesday
Wedgewood stopped 28 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.
Wedgewood got the start in the first half of the back-to-back set and looked poised between the pipes en route to the win. He owns a 4-3-1 record in eight outings since the beginning of the 2026 calendar year while allowing two or fewer goals in five games during that span, so his performances have been better than his 2.75 GAA indicates. Wedgewood should return to the No. 2 role with Mackenzie Blackwood expected to get the start against the Wild on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers21 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades32 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More