Scott Wedgewood News: Expected starter vs Pittsburgh

Wedgewood is slated to defend the home net Tuesday against the Penguins, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood has been on the hook for back-to-back losses while allowing two goals in each contest. The veteran goaltender has a 6-6-1 record, .898 save percentage and 2.78 GAA across 15 appearances between the Predators and Avalanche this season. The Penguins have generated 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25, which is tied for 17th in the league.