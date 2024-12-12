Scott Wedgewood News: Falls to Utah

Wedgewood stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Utah. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Avalanche didn't get on the board until Nathan MacKinnon scored with 4:34 left in the third period while Wedgewood was pulled for an extra attacked. Colorado's rally ended with a Kevin Stenlund empty-netter 23 seconds later. Wedgewood is now 3-2-0 with nine goals allowed over five appearances since he was traded from the Predators to the Avalanche. Overall, he's at a 4-4-1 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 10 games this season. Mackenzie Blackwood was healthy enough to back up Thursday, though the Avalanche have not yet named a starting goalie for Saturday's contest versus the Predators.