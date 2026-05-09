Scott Wedgewood News: First off ahead of Game 3
Wedgewood was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, indicating he will start Saturday's Game 3 road matchup against Minnesota., Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Wedgewood is coming off a 29-save performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2 of Round 2. He has turned aside 155 of 168 shots en route to a 6-0 record during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
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