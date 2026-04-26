Scott Wedgewood News: Game 4 starter

Wedgewood led the team out for warmups and will get the start in net for the Avalanche in Game 4 against the Kings on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Combined with the last four games of the regular season, Wedgewood is bringing a personal seven-game winning streak into Sunday's potential first-round clinching game. Over that timeframe, he has allowed just six combined goals and has two shutouts. In this series, he holds a 3-0 record with a 1.28 GAA and a .947 save percentage.