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Scott Wedgewood News: Gets pulled in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Wedgewood stopped nine of 12 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Wedgewood will end up wearing the loss for this one after getting pulled early in the second period. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief. Wedgewood is now 6-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .911 save percentage over seven playoff appearances. His strong play throughout the postseason should count for something, but it's not yet clear which direction head coach Jared Bednar will go for his goalies in Monday's Game 4.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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