Scott Wedgewood News: Gets shootout win Tuesday

Wedgewood stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Wedgewood gave up the first two goals of the game but settled in after that. This was Wedgewood's seventh win in eight games since the start of March, a span in which he's allowed just 13 goals on 186 shots. The 32-year-old netminder is at 13-6-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 23 appearances this season between Colorado and Nashville. The Avalanche are almost guaranteed to be the No. 3 seed in the Central Division, so it wouldn't be surprising for Wedgewood to start one of the Avalanche's last three contests, likely during this weekend's back-to-back.