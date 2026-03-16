Scott Wedgewood News: Gets starting nod Monday

Wedgewood will tend the twine at home versus the Penguins on Monday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood is riding a five-game winning streak, during which he is sporting a 1.26 GAA and .954 save percentage. The Ontario native has featured in four of the Avalanche's last six outings, though one appearance was in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood. Looking ahead, Colorado will likely continue to ride the hot hand, so look for Wedgewood to hold onto the starting gig as long as he continues to perform.