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Scott Wedgewood News: Gets starting nod Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:19am

Wedgewood will tend the twine at home versus the Penguins on Monday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood is riding a five-game winning streak, during which he is sporting a 1.26 GAA and .954 save percentage. The Ontario native has featured in four of the Avalanche's last six outings, though one appearance was in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood. Looking ahead, Colorado will likely continue to ride the hot hand, so look for Wedgewood to hold onto the starting gig as long as he continues to perform.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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