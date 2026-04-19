Scott Wedgewood News: Getting first playoff start
Wedgewood will get the start in goal for Sunday's Game 1 against the Kings, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.
Wedgewood has appeared in four playoff games in his career, but this will be the first start in the playoffs for the 33-year-old. He had the best regular season of his career this year, playing in 45 games and going 31-6-6 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Avalanche may use Mackenzie Blackwood at some point in the postseason as well, but it will be Wedgewood's net to open the postseason against the Kings, who had the fourth-worst offense in the NHL during the regular season at 2.68 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions2 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 163 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners4 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More