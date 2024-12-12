Scott Wedgewood News: Guarding cage Thursday
Wedgewood will patrol the home crease versus Utah on Thursday, Adrian Hernandez of Mile High Hockey reports.
Wedgewood will make his third straight start as the Avalanche return home from a five-game road trip. Wedgewood has allowed only two goals on 52 shots in wins over Pittsburgh and New Jersey, raising his record to 4-3-1 across nine appearances this season. He will face Utah, who are averaging 2.96 goals in 2024-25.
