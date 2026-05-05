Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Guarding goal again in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Wedgewood will protect the home goal versus the Wild in Game 2 on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Wedgewood will be given a chance to bounce back after surrendering six goals on 36 shots in Sunday's Game 1. Despite that outing, he has a 1.80 GAA and a .931 save percentage across six playoff contests. The Wild continue to be a formidable foe, but Wedgewood's performance should be a bit more dialed in for this game.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
12 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 23
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago