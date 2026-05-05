Scott Wedgewood News: Guarding goal again in Game 2
Wedgewood will protect the home goal versus the Wild in Game 2 on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Wedgewood will be given a chance to bounce back after surrendering six goals on 36 shots in Sunday's Game 1. Despite that outing, he has a 1.80 GAA and a .931 save percentage across six playoff contests. The Wild continue to be a formidable foe, but Wedgewood's performance should be a bit more dialed in for this game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 269 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 269 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2312 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 2312 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More