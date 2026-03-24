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Scott Wedgewood News: Looking to get back in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Wedgewood will start on the road against the Penguins on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Wedgewood has followed up his five-game winning streak with back-to-back defeats. One of those losses came to Pittsburgh last week, as Wedgewood was pulled after allowing three goals on just five shots in a 7-2 defeat. Overall, it's been a solid campaign for the 33-year-old, who is 25-5-6 with a 2.19 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 38 outings. Wedgwood and Mackenzie Blackwood are seemingly still competing for the No. 1 netminding gig ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as neither player has taken the reigns as the clear-cut starter.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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