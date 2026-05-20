Scott Wedgewood News: Loses Game 1 of WCF

Wedgewood stopped 24 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Wedgewood didn't get enough support early on while keeping Vegas off the board for the first 32-plus minutes until Dylan Coghlan scored at 12:29 of the second period. This was just the second loss in nine outings this postseason for Wedgewood, and it's the third time he's allowed more than two goals. The absence of Cale Makar (undisclosed) looms large, but the Avalanche's defense still did fairly well despite the loss. Game 2 is Friday, but head coach Jared Bednar has yet to reveal his starting goalie for that contest.