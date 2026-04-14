Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Makes 30 saves in SO win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Wedgewood stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's shootout win over the Oilers.

Wedgewood was beaten by a Connor McDavid wrister in the second period, but other than that, he was excellent between the pipes. Wedgewood has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL in 2025-26 and is a big reason why the Avalanche will finish the regular season with the league's best record. He's also ending the campaign on a hot streak with five wins over his last six appearances, posting a 1.28 GAA and a .948 save percentage in that span.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago