Scott Wedgewood News: Makes 30 saves in SO win
Wedgewood stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's shootout win over the Oilers.
Wedgewood was beaten by a Connor McDavid wrister in the second period, but other than that, he was excellent between the pipes. Wedgewood has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL in 2025-26 and is a big reason why the Avalanche will finish the regular season with the league's best record. He's also ending the campaign on a hot streak with five wins over his last six appearances, posting a 1.28 GAA and a .948 save percentage in that span.
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