Scott Wedgewood News: Nabs win in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 8:44am

Wedgewood turned aside all 10 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and both of Dallas' shootout attempts after replacing Mackenzie Blackwood early in the second period of Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Colorado was staring at a 4-2 deficit when coach Jared Bednar made the switch in the crease, and the move paid off when Wedgewood slammed the door shut on Dallas. The veteran netminder has just one regulation loss in his last seven outings, going 5-1-1 with a 2.22 GAA and .910 save percentage since Jan. 8, and while he's been working as the clear backup to Blackwood over the last couple months, Friday's performances might earn Wedgewood more playing time.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
