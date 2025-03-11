Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Posts 20-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Wedgewood stopped all 20 shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Wedgewood recorded his second shutout of the season, and the 32-year-old veteran has now won each of his last two starts. Given that this game was the first leg of a back-to-back set, Mackenzie Blackwood will likely start in Minnesota on Tuesday, meaning Wedgewood could return to action against Calgary on Friday. Wedgewood, who was traded from Nashville to Colorado in late November, has gone 7-4-0 in his 12 appearances with Colorado this season, posting a 2.03 GAA and a .922 save percentage over that span.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now