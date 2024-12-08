Scott Wedgewood News: Posts 25-save shutout

Wedgewood recorded a 25-save shutout in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Wedgewood made his third appearance and second start in four games since joining the Avalanche. This was a good one for the 32-year-old, as he was able to keep a potent offense at bay for his first shutout since the 2022-23 campaign. He's now 3-3-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage over eight contests (six starts) between Colorado and Nashville this season. If Wedgewood finds any consistency between the pipes, he'll offer a challenge to Alexandar Georgiev's starting role.