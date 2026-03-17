Scott Wedgewood News: Pulled early Monday
Wedgewood was lifted in the first period of Monday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins after allowing three goals and making two saves.
Wedgewood was pulled midway through the first period after recording more goals conceded (three) than saves made (two). However, Mackenzie Blackwood didn't fare much better, allowing four goals on 15 shots. Wedgewood and the Avs will aim to bounce back in a tough matchup against the Stars, another team that suffered a disappointing loss Monday, on Wednesday.
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