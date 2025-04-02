Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Set to face Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Wednesday, per Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.

Wedgewood stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Monday. It's unusual for the Avalanche to offer such mild goal support, so there's a solid chance Wedgewood will find himself back in the win column if he's able to put up a similar performance versus the Blackhawks, who rank 27th in goals per game with 2.70. Wedgewood is 11-6-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 21 outings between Nashville and Colorado this season.

