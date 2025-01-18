Fantasy Hockey
Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Set to face Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 12:41pm

Wedgewood is expected to start at home against Dallas on Saturday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Wedgewood, who missed time due to a lower-body injury but was activated Sunday, is making his first appearance since Jan. 2. He has a 5-4-1 record, 2.90 GAA and .900 save percentage in 12 outings this season. However, those lackluster statistics are mostly a result of his time with Nashville to start the campaign. Since he was acquired by Colorado on Nov. 30, he has gone 4-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and a .917 save percentage in seven outings. Dallas will be a challenging adversary to return against -- the Stars rank 10th in goals per game with 3.16.

