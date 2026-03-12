Scott Wedgewood News: Set to face Seattle
Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.
Wedgewood has a 24-4-5 record, 2.19 GAA and .916 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past four outings while allowing just five goals on 102 shots (.951 save percentage). Seattle has lost its past three games while being outscored 14-8.
