Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Set to face Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Wedgewood has a 24-4-5 record, 2.19 GAA and .916 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past four outings while allowing just five goals on 102 shots (.951 save percentage). Seattle has lost its past three games while being outscored 14-8.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Wedgewood See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
17 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago