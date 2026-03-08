Scott Wedgewood headshot

Scott Wedgewood News: Set to face Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Wedgewood will patrol the home crease against Minnesota on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Wedgewood has won his last three outings, including a relief appearance in Friday's 5-4 shootout victory over Dallas. He has a 23-4-5 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 34 games. Minnesota is tied for 10th in the league with 3.32 goals per game this campaign.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
