Scott Wedgewood News: Set to start Game 2
Wedgewood is expected to guard the cage at home against Vegas in Game 2 on Friday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Wedgewood will get the nod despite giving up three goals on 27 shots (.889 save percentage) in a Game 1 defeat to the Golden Knights. In the postseason, the 33-year-old backstop is 7-2 with a 2.32 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine outings. Even with the club giving Wedgewood the start, he figures to be on a short leash; another tough outing could give Mackenzie Blackwood another opportunity.
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