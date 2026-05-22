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Scott Wedgewood News: Set to start Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Wedgewood is expected to guard the cage at home against Vegas in Game 2 on Friday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Wedgewood will get the nod despite giving up three goals on 27 shots (.889 save percentage) in a Game 1 defeat to the Golden Knights. In the postseason, the 33-year-old backstop is 7-2 with a 2.32 GAA and .911 save percentage in nine outings. Even with the club giving Wedgewood the start, he figures to be on a short leash; another tough outing could give Mackenzie Blackwood another opportunity.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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