Scott Wedgewood News: Set to start in Edmonton
Wedgewood is starting in Monday's road game against the Oilers.
Wedgewood has rarely faltered in 2025-26, and he has been playing exceptionally well lately, going 4-1-0 with a 1.37 GAA and a .942 save percentage across his last five appearances. Monday's game could be a tough test for Wedgewood, as the Avalanche have already locked up the top spot in the Western Conference, while Edmonton still has plenty to play for -- the Oilers are battling for playoff positioning in the Pacific Division and could end up in a wild-card spot if they lose their last two games of the regular season. Edmonton is 21-14-4 on home ice this season.
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