Scott Wedgewood

Scott Wedgewood News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Wedgewood is slated to serve as the starting netminder for Tuesday's road game against the Penguins, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Although the Avalanche traded for Mackenzie Blackwood on Monday, it isn't very surprising to see Wedgewood get the start Tuesday since Blackwood is feeling under the weather and won't join the team in Pittsburgh. Wedgewood has been productive over his first three appearances with Colorado, posting a 2-1-0 record, 1.44 GAA and .951 save percentage.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche

