Scott Wedgewood News: Set to start Tuesday
Wedgewood will start in goal on the road versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Wedgewood will make his second start in five games since the Olympic break. He won his last outing with a 28-save effort in a 4-2 win over the Mammoth last Wednesday. The Ducks have scored 11 goals over three games since the schedule resumed.
