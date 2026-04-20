Scott Wedgewood News: Sharp in Game 1 win

Wedgewood turned aside 24 shots Sunday during the Avalanche's 2-1 win over the Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series.

In his first career playoff start, Wedgewood nearly produced a shutout before Artemi Panarin got a puck past him on a Los Angeles power play with less than three minutes left in the third period. The 33-year-old netminder hasn't given up more than three goals in an outing since the Olympic break, and he's been all but unbeatable in April, going 5-1-0 with a microscopic 0.73 GAA and .967 save percentage. Wedgewood should be back in the crease for Game 2 on Tuesday.