Scott Wedgewood News: Sharp in win
Wedgewood made 24 saves in a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Wedgewood is now 3-1-0 in four starts with the Avs, and his 1.59 GAA and .944 save percentage make him look like a star. Unfortunately for him, Mackenzie Blackwood's arrival in a trade means Wedgewood will be a super-backup or caught in a three-headed goalie monster along with Alexandar Georgiev. Still, this team is powerful, so Wedgewood needs to be in your blue paint whenever he's in theirs.
