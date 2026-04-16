Scott Wedgewood News: Shuts out Seattle
Wedgewood posted a 22-save shutout in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.
Wedgewood was excellent to close out the season, allowing no more than two goals in any of his last eight appearances. He was a little unlucky to go 6-1-1 in that span. Wedgewood ends the regular season at 31-6-6 with four shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 45 appearances. Wedgewood led the league in GAA and save percentage among goalies to appear in at least 20 games, and his performance, alongside strong work by teammate Mackenzie Blackwood, was enough for the Avalanche's duo to take home the Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals allowed as a team (197). The Avalanche allowed 25 fewer goals than the next closest team, the Stars.
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