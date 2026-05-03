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Scott Wedgewood News: Slated starter for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Wedgewood is expected to protect the home net against Minnesota on Sunday in Game 1, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood has a 4-0 record in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs after allowing only five goals on 101 shots in Colorado's first-round sweep of the Kings. During the 2025-26 regular season, he stopped 69 of 73 shots en route to a 1-0-1 record against Minnesota. The Wild scored 23 goals in six games versus Dallas in Round 1 of the postseason.

Scott Wedgewood
Colorado Avalanche
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