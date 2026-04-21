Scott Wedgewood News: Slated to start in Game 2

Wedgewood is expected to start at home in Game 2 against the Kings on Tuesday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

It's no surprise Colorado is going back to Wedgewood for Game 2, as the 33-year-old is unbeaten in five straight starts. He has turned aside a combined 111 of 114 shots (.974 save percentage) during that time. The 2010 third-round pick made 24 saves on 25 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win in Game 1, and considering the Avalanche were the highest-scoring team during the regular season, Wedgewood is in a strong position to wind up in the win column Tuesday if his team can muster up more than two goals.