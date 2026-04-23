Scott Wedgewood News: Slated to start Thursday
Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Los Angeles in Game 3 on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Wedgewood has led the Avalanche to a 2-0 series lead by stopping 48 of 50 shots (.960 save percentage) against the Kings in the first round. He also won his final four regular-season appearances, turning aside 87 of 89 shots (.978 save percentage) over that stretch. The series has shifted to Los Angeles, but that might not help the Kings much. Los Angeles was 15-17-9 while averaging just 2.59 goals per game at home during the regular season.
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